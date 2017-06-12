Cascade Warbirds to fly at Olympia Airshow

Members of the Cascade Warbirds will be flying in and exhibiting their aircraft at the Olympic Flight Museum Airshow, Fathers’ Day weekend, June 17-18.

These historic military planes from different countries will be featured along with the Olympic Flight Museum’s P-51D Mustang and FG-1D Corsair. Twenty owners are expected to have their historic aircraft on display and discuss the details of their aircraft and their passion for historic flight. The airshow will be at the Olympia Regional Airport in Washington state with additional aircraft, flight demonstrations, and special events all weekend.

Can’t make the show? Enjoy these photos of the Cascade Warbirds in flight.