Hampton Aviation newest dealer for Raisbeck Engineering

SEATTLE — Raisbeck Engineering has added Hampton Aviation as an authorized dealer.

Located in the hills of western Arkansas, Hampton Aviation specializes in heavy structural repair, inspections and modifications for all King Air models.



“We are very pleased to welcome Hampton Aviation to the team,” said Lynn Thomas, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Raisbeck Engineering. “Having an organization with their level of in-depth knowledge combined with a strong emphasis on providing quality and outstanding customer service is what makes this a great partnership. Like all of our dealers, Hampton Aviation embodies our dedication to providing customer satisfaction and to providing solutions for the King Air.”

“Joining forces with Raisbeck Engineering continues to help us support our valued customers,” stated Hampton Aviation Sales & Marketing Manager Tom Canavera. “We’re proud to be a part of the Raisbeck family of dealers.”