Osh for a Cause fundraiser to benefit Young Eagles

Precise Flight and GlobalParts.aero are partnering to host Osh for a Cause, a benefit for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Young Eagles program July 25 during EAA AirVenture 2017.

Osh for a Cause will feature celebrity pilots and the opportunity for fans to connect with their favorite aviator while supporting youth in aviation. The event will include aviators such as the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, Allison Leeward, Deon Mitton and Jessica Bauman.

The event will take place at GlobalPart.aero’s outdoor hospitality area near Hangar C in Booth #175.

Precise Flight and GlobalParts will be raffling aviation products as a fundraiser. Guests can purchase tickets at the event to win prizes valued more than $5,000, including portable oxygen systems, oxygen breathing gear, professional photo prints, survival equipment, and more.

All raffle proceeds will benefit the Young Eagles program whose mission is to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation.

“The future of the aviation industry will be created and led by today’s youth,” said Malissa Nesmith, Senior VP/COO of GlobalParts.aero. “We are proud to partner with our friends at Precise Flight and the many celebrity aviators who will join us to support the Young Eagles program.”

Osh for a Cause will begin at 4 p.m. Guests are invited to stay for complimentary happy hour refreshments at 5:30 p.m. courtesy of GlobalParts.aero.

“It’s incredibly important that we continue to inspire the next generation of aviators,” shared Stephen Gustafson, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team pilot. “The entire Aeroshell Aerobatic Team is honored to partner with Precise Flight and GlobalParts to celebrate and support EAA’s Young Eagles program.”

This event is free to attend however, donations are encouraged to support EAA’s Young Eagle program.