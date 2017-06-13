Concorde Battery STC approved for Cessna 680

An STC has been issued by the FAA to install Concorde Battery’s RG-380E/60L or RG-380E/53L AGM sealed lead acid batteries in Cessna 680 aircraft. The Sovereign joins the list of Citation aircraft certified to fly with the Concorde RG Series batteries.

ST04366AT allows for two RG-380E/60L (48 Ah) or two RG-38E/53L (53 Ah) AGM sealed lead acid batteries to replace the original batteries, resulting in 20%-40% more capacity without airframe modification, according to company officials.

A temperature sensor kit is included with the STC for each battery.