Jet Aviation opens new FBO at Hanscom Field

Jet Aviation recently celebrated the opening of a new hangar and FBO terminal at Hanscom Field (KBED) in Bedford, Mass.

The new 40,000-square-foot hangar is capable of handling aircraft up to the Gulfstream G650 and the Global 7000, according to Jet Aviation President Rob Smith. The two-story FBO terminal has 13,000 square feet dedicated to customer service and another 16,000 square feet of office and shop space. The 92,000-square-foot ramp and apron have been upgraded, while a new entrance roadway, parking, and utilities connecting to the FBO have been installed.

“The expanded FBO at Boston/Bedford is among many recent and upcoming improvements to Jet Aviation’s Global FBO Network,” said John Langevin, vice president of Jet Aviation FBO Operations in North America. “The new FBO at Washington Dulles International Airport opened in April and a grand opening is planned soon for the newly-branded Jet Aviation San Juan FBO at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico.”