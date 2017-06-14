AOPA launches ADS-B selector tool

With the FAA mandate for ADS-B Out fast approaching — required Jan. 1, 2020, in most airspace where a transponder is required today — aircraft owners need to understand the options.
That’s why the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association launched its ADS-B selection tool, which will help aircraft owners determine the best solutions for your aircraft and where you fly.
