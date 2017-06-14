KROG to close for 10 days

Rogers Executive Airport-Carter Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will close for 10 days — from June 23 to July 3 — for a $6.6 million construction project to make improvements to the runway, lighting and drainage.

According to airport officials, three construction crews will be working around the clock to complete the work, weather permitting.

Aircraft based at the airport are expected to either remain during the construction or use nearby airports, including Springdale Municipal Airport or the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, officials note.