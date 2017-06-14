On the spot

One of our favorite contributors, Star Novak, sent in this photo, explaining: “In September 2016, this 1946 Fairchild participated in the spot landing contest at the first Amelia Earhart Airport Fly-In at K59 in Atchinson, Kansas.”
One of our favorite contributors, Star Novak, sent in this photo, explaining: “In September 2016, this 1946 Fairchild participated in the spot landing contest at the first Amelia Earhart Airport Fly-In at K59 in Atchinson, Kansas.”
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.