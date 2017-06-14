Platinum Tools introduces Fiber Optic Stripper and Kevlar Scissors

Platinum Tools has introduced a 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper and Kevlar Scissors.

The 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper features a five cavity design that allows for use with a multitude of fiber optic cables. The pre-set design ensures all cavities are precision set with no adjustments are required. Cushioned grip handles provide positive non-slip, comfortable operation.

The Kevlar Fiber Optic Scissors feature ergonomic handles and full serrated bottom blade for non-slip cutting, company officials report.

The scissors cut Kevlar, re-sharpen, and hold a cutting edge. They are best utilized for Kevlar material, Aramid yarn, soft cables, and electrical tape, according to company officials.