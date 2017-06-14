Platinum Tools introduces Fiber Optic Stripper and Kevlar Scissors

Platinum Tools has introduced a 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper and Kevlar Scissors.
The 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper features a five cavity design that allows for use with a multitude of fiber optic cables. The pre-set design ensures all cavities are precision set with no adjustments are required. Cushioned grip handles provide positive non-slip, comfortable operation.
The Kevlar Fiber Optic Scissors feature ergonomic handles and full serrated bottom blade for non-slip cutting, company officials report.
The scissors cut Kevlar, re-sharpen, and hold a cutting edge. They are best utilized for Kevlar material, Aramid yarn, soft cables, and electrical tape, according to company officials.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.