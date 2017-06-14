Redbird to host STEM Lab at Oshkosh

Redbird Flight Simulations will host a STEM Lab in its booth during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017.

The Redbird STEM Lab will integrate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) into aviation-themed classes while incorporating Jay Velocity flight simulators into the lessons.

One goal of the STEM Lab is to highlight how impactful, hands-on training makes for a fun learning environment, company officials noted.

Classes will run Monday, July 24, to Saturday, July 29, from 9 am to 3 pm for 5th graders and up. Classes are free to all AirVenture attendees. Students will receive a Redbird give-a-way.

Redbird is recruiting students to sign up for classes ranging from introduction to flight and aviation to weather topics and instrument flying. With 13 different courses to choose from, the students can take as many classes as desired, company officials said.

Classes will be streamed online for students who are not able to attend in person.

Another goal of the STEM Lab is to demonstrate to teachers, career and technical education (CTE) directors, and administrators how to start an aviation STEM program in school. Redbird encourages educators to participate by auditing the classes in person or watching online.

The head instructor will be Greg Roark, CEO of the Aspen Aerospace Alliance. He will be instructing classes and challenging students on the Jay Velocity simulators.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Redbird Flight on the STEM Lab at AirVenture,” notes Roark, “This is a unique opportunity for kids attending AirVenture to fly simulators and learn a thing or two about science and math. It will be a fantastic week!”

Redbird’s secondary education market is growing as aviation organizations focus on developing pipelines for students to go from high school to aviation careers or colleges. “It is exciting to create the STEM Lab and expose students and teachers to our simulators while they learn,” states Redbird COO and President, Charlie Gregoire, “Redbird Flight Simulations, as well as many aviation companies are committed to promoting STEM education and investing in our next generation of aerospace leaders.”

For more information on how to register for the STEM Lab go to landing.redbirdflight.com/posts/oshstemlab.