AOPA opens flight training survey, expands awards

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s You Can Fly program has opened the 2017 Flight Training Experience Survey.

Each year, AOPA recognizes top CFIs and flight schools across the country that provide excellent training experiences. The survey allows AOPA to analyze and share feedback from customers to identify top training providers and help schools improve their programs and teaching practices.

This year, AOPA has expanded the Flight Training Experience Awards to identify the top talent in five regions across the country, and will pick a national overall winner for CFI and flight school, from the top winners in each region.

Survey participants can provide customer service feedback on one flight school and one flight instructor per survey.

In 2016, AOPA collected reviews of 789 flight schools and 1,515 flight instructors.

“Students and current pilots who have spent time with a flight instructor in the past 12 months are encouraged to participate in the survey,” said Chris Moser, director of AOPA’s flight training initiative. “Whether you’re preparing for your first solo or taking a flight review, the information you provide through the survey is invaluable to CFIs and flight schools, to help provide better service and training experiences for student pilots.”

The survey will be open until noon EST, Aug. 14, 2017. For more information and to participate in the survey, go to AOPA.org/FTSurvey.