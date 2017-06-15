New edition of Multi-Engine Oral Exam Guide released

ASA has just released the seventh edition of the “Multi-Engine Oral Exam Guide,” which reflects the latest regulations, Airman Certification Standards, and procedures.

An Appendix to help you “Know Your Aircraft” is featured in this edition, ASA officials note. Two new appendices provide information on operating an aircraft with or without a minimum equipment list (MEL), and a briefing for light twin takeoff control and performance.

Other titles available in the complete Oral Exam Guide Series include study guides for private, instrument, commercial, helicopter, flight instructor and airline transport pilot, as well as the Guide to the Flight Review.

The book is available in softcover ($12.95) and eBook PDF ($9.95).