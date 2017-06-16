Baja Bush Pilots release Google map of airports of Mexico and Central America.

The Baja Bush Pilots, publisher of the Airports of Mexico and Central America flying guide, have released the Airports of Mexico Google Map.

The map is setup to work with the 23rd edition of Airports of Mexico and Central America Flying Guide.

The map identifies if the airport is an “airport of entry” or a “national airport.”

Photos and videos are also included on some airports. According to officials, more photos and videos are being added to provide aviators a visual perspective.



Listed on each airport is the page number in the Airports of Mexico Flying Guide.