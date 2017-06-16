New England Air Museum launches Soar into Summer Fun

WINDSOR LOCKS, CONN. — The New England Air Museum’s annual Soar into Summer Fun programming begins Sunday, June 25, 2017.

The museum will present eight weeks of interactive activities for children, families, and aviation enthusiasts of all ages.

Daily programs include climb aboard experiences in real aircraft; hands-on Build & Fly Challenges, such as as Straw Rockets, Parachute Drop, and Kites in Flight; interactive Flight Science Demonstrations; virtual flight simulators; and more.

You could find out more about specific activities and program schedules at NEAM.org.

The New England Air Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day; the museum is closed on Mondays during the winter season. Admission is $12.50 for ages 12 and up, $11.50 for seniors 65 and up and $7 for ages 4 to 11. New England Air Museum members and children under 3 are admitted free. Discounted admission is available for veterans and active duty military personnel.

The museum is adjacent to Bradley International Airport.