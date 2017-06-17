New scholarships from JSfirm.com

Two new JSfirm.com scholarships are now being offered to students at the Aerospace Center for Excellence on the SUN ‘n FUN campus at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport.

One will go to a student pursuing an Airframe and Powerplant mechanic certificate and one for a student pursuing an engineering degree.

“At the Aerospace Center for Excellence, we are proud to be the world’s leader in developing the next generation of aviation professionals,” said Robb Williams, director. “This is done through the support of fantastic partners like JSfirm.com. Their generous gift to start this annual scholarship will help to develop a full portfolio of educational opportunities for young men and women attending our public high school, the Central Florida Aerospace Academy .”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide these scholarships,” said Abbey Hutter, marketing coordinator at JSfirm.com. “We are always impressed with The Aerospace Center for Excellence at SUN ‘n FUN and their continued commitment to sustaining the aviation industry through education.”

The scholarships are being offered to high school seniors attending the Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

More information about the scholarships can be found at FlySNF.org.