Second FBO in the works for Jackson Hole Airport

Aviation International News is reporting that Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Airport (KJAC) might soon get a second FBO.

According to the report, the airport’s governing board authorized issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for another FBO. Currently, the airport has just one FBO: Jackson Hole Aviation.

“The FAA has pretty distinct criteria for airports to consider in determining whether there is room for a second FBO, and that was the core of the decision,” Elwood told AIN.