TBM 930 sim certified

The first TBM 930 simulator has just been certified by the FAA. The sim will be used starting this summer in courses at Florida-based SIMCOM Aviation Training, which is Daher’s U.S. training partner.

The Flight Training Device (FTD) reproduces the exact cockpit environment of the TBM 930, according to company officials.

It was built by Frasca International using a cabin provided by Daher for installation at SIMCOM’s Lee Vista Training Center in Orlando, Florida.

Features of the new FTD include a Garmin G3000 digital avionics suite, with touch-screen controls that incorporates a weather radar, a synthetic vision terrain awareness system and traffic advisory system.

Additional realism is provided by RSi Visual Systems’ XT4 image generation and display system, offering a 220° external field of view, company officials note.

The new sim joins a fleet of FTDs for the TBM 700 and TBM 850/TBM 900 aircraft versions at SIMCOM’s Orlando facility.