Video: Flying the J-3 Cub June 19, 2017 by General Aviation News Staff Leave a Comment MZeroA’s Jason Schappert’s video on Stick and Rudder Flying features the venerable J-3 Cub. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.