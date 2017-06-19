West Virginia University, FlightSafety launch Aviation Management program

BECKLEY, West Virginia — The West Virginia University Institute of Technology and FlightSafety International will launch the first class of their joint Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management degree program in August 2017.

The new degree leverages strengths from both institutions, according to officials.

Students will take WVU Techʼs business, management, aviation, and general education classes online, while at the same time entering FlightSafety Academyʼs professional pilot training program in Vero Beach, Florida.

Prospective candidates who already hold pilot certifications can join the program and receive credit for those qualifications, provided they meet certain conditions, according to officials.

Upon graduation, students will have the opportunity to work as an instructor at FlightSafety Academy. This lets them gain the necessary 1,500 hours of flight experience now required by most airlines to get hired.

Participants in the program will also have access to FlightSafetyʼs Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program, officials noted.

Details are available at Admissions.WVUTech.edu/academics/majors/aviation-

management.