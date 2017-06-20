First flight: Sonaca 200

GOSSELIES, Belgium — Sonaca Aircraft has completed the first flight of the Sonaca 200 at Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

The Sonaca 200 is a single-engine two-seater designed for training and leisure flights, according to company officials.

To achieve the flight tests, Sonaca Aircraft is using the second aircraft (FTA2 – Flight Test Aircraft 2) assembled in Sonaca’s factories in Belgium.

The flight tests campaign, expected to last four months, are being conducted with the aim of obtaining EASA certification.