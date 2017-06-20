First flight: Sonaca 200

GOSSELIES, Belgium — Sonaca Aircraft has completed the first flight of the Sonaca 200 at Brussels South Charleroi Airport.
The Sonaca 200 is a single-engine two-seater designed for training and leisure flights, according to company officials.
To achieve the flight tests, Sonaca Aircraft is using the second aircraft (FTA2 – Flight Test Aircraft 2) assembled in Sonaca’s factories in Belgium.
The flight tests campaign, expected to last four months, are being conducted with the aim of obtaining EASA certification.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.