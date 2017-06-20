Latest edition of Instrument Pilot Oral Exam Guide released

The ninth edition of the Instrument Pilot Oral Exam Guide by Michael Hayes has been updated to comply with current regulations, procedures, and airman certification standards (ACS).

New questions and answers focus on subjects that evaluators have found to be weak during practical exams.

Exam Tips have been added throughout, with answers and references updated to current FAA guidance.

Appendices include a Practical Test Checklist for Applicants and Examiners, Certified Flight Instructor-Instrument (CFII) Airplane Supplement, and FAA Instrument Proficiency Check (IPC) guidance.

The softcover is available for $12.95, the ebook is $9.95.