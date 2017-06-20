NAFI to livestream Professional Development Program for CFIs

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at 8 p.m. EDT, the National Association of Flight Instructors will introduce the NAFI Professional Development Program for flight instructors, a cooperative effort of NAFI members and the aviation industry, live streaming on FAASTeamTV.

This webinar is open to all CFIs, both NAFI members and non-members.



Bob Meder, chairman, and Rick Todd, president, will discuss how the NAFI Professional Development Program (PDP) offers advanced development for CFIs to improve aviation safety, proficiency and pilot completions.

Highlights of the broadcast include:

An overview of the current state of the flight instruction industry;

The definition and advantage of participation;

The future of the PDP/

“We are very excited to launch the NAFI PDP because it’s a great opportunity for association members to get involved and have a means to share valuable information and experience with the entire flight instruction community,” said Todd.

Members will have the opportunity to offer content and present their material during various PDP events, officials noted.

“This new program is the culmination of years of effort to give our members a way to share instructional knowledge within the CFI community,” added Meder.

The presentation qualifies for FAASTeam WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program credit and will be archived on FAASafety.gov for future viewing.