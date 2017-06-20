STC approved for night vision Air Tractor

BEDFORD, Texas — REBTECH has received an STC for a night vision compatible conversion of the Air Tractor AT-502, 502A, 502B and AT-504 agricultural spray aircraft.

The aircraft is owned by Dean Heimermann, owner of Countryside Aviation in Chilton, Wisconsin.

“As a company we are always looking to provide our fleet with the latest features, so night vision technology became a very easy decision and process with the help of REBTECH,” said Heimermann. “We can now put in place a pollinator protection friendly practice by shifting as many of the insecticide applications to the night hours when pollinators are not at risk, and we benefit from longer application windows for better aircraft utilization.

“If daytime weather adversely affects the operation, we are now able to work later when the winds are more favorable,” he continued.

He noted the company plans to modify its remaining aircraft with REBTECH.

REBTECH, also known as REB Technologies, provides military and civil night vision aircraft lighting systems. The company has more than 25 FAA, TC and EASA approved supplemental type certificates (STC) and has performed lighting modifications and installations for military and civil customers in Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, South, Central and North America.