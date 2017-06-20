Yingling Aviation delivers first Ascend 172s

Yingling Aviation recently delivered the first upgraded version of its remanufactured Ascend 172 to a Michigan aircraft dealer, Suburban Aviation.

Suburban Aviation offers on-site flight training, and sales and service at Suburban Toledo Airport. It also provides all of the flight instruction for Eastern Michigan University at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti.



The rebuilt Cessna 172N is equipped with Garmin’s G500 EFIS, Sandia Quattro standby instrument, GTN-650 Global Positioning System (GPS), GMA-350 audio panel, GNC-255A Nav/Com, GTX-345 ADS-B In/Out transponder, LED lighting, and Rosen Sun Visors.