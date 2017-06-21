July 4th Fly-In to celebrate FBO opening

LEWISTON, Idaho — Hillcrest Aircraft Company will host the Radials ‘N Rivers Fly-In to commemorate the grand opening of its FBO at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport (KLWS).

The newly branded Phillips 66 Aviation location now offers full service Jet A and full serve and self-serve 100LL avgas. The FBO’s facilities include a pilot’s lounge, conference area with Wi-Fi, phone and computer stations, catering and rental car coordination.

“We’re so pleased to offer our new FBO services to the general aviation public,” said Gary Groff, General Manager Operations, Hillcrest Aircraft Company. “Hillcrest has been a staple at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport since the late 1960s providing helicopter maintenance and services for forest management, power line construction, building construction, aerial photography, aerial ignition, firefighting and surveys. We’re so pleased to be able to bolster these offerings and celebrate our FBO grand opening with the community of Lewiston, Idaho.”

Taking place on July 4th, the Radials ‘N Rivers Fly In will host The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour. A B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell and a P-51D Mustang will be on display, allowing attendees to explore inside and out, and even purchase rides in the fully restored World War II bombers and the P-51D Mustang.

Additional highlights from the event will include:

CWF 4-H sponsored pancake breakfast taking place from 8-10 a.m. for $7 per plate;

Phillips 66 Aviation sponsored free lunch from 12:00-1:30 p.m.; and

A raffle for three, 20-minute rides in a Stearman biplane, and three 20-minute helicopter rides.

The Radials ‘N Rivers Fly-In opening ceremonies and flying begins at approximately 2 p.m. Approximately 2,000 people are expected to attend the event, according to officials.

Free parking is available for cars and aircraft. Attendees are asked to bring tie-downs and lawn chairs.

Attendees planning to fly in are asked to RSVP to Gary Groff at gag@hillcrestaircraft.com or 208-746-8271.