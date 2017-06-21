General Aviation News

Video of first flight of Belite Chipper with Rotax 912UL

by

The first flight of the Belite Chipper with the Rotax 912UL engine was held June 19.

Belite’s  James Wiebe posted this video of the flight:

Wiebe also released these performance observations:

  • Initial established climb about 600 fpm;
  • Highest climb rate seen about 830 fpm;
  • Flaps 15°;
  • Ailerons in droop mode;
  • Went around the pattern several times, nothing else done today.

