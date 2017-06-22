AirClassics Pilot Bag updated

ASA has updated its Pilot Bag, which is designed for everyday flying.
According to ASA officials, the bag is big enough to hold a pilot’s essentials, yet compact enough to carry, transport, and store easily.
The Pilot Bag is made of 600D polyester, ha non-slip wrap-around carry straps, zippers, and reinforcing straps that extend around the bag for added strength.
The pocket on the front holds your headset. Open slot pockets on both ends store a flashlight and fuel tester, cell phone or handheld radio. The back pocket holds charts, flight plans, kneeboard, or an iPad.
The bag is black with a blue lined interior to easily find things inside.
The bag is 10″ wide x 10″ tall x 8″ deep and sells for $44.95.
