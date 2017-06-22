General Aviation News

Day campers explore aviation history

Penny Hamilton, a volunteer with the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum at Granby/Grand County Airport in Colorado, sent in these photos, taken when a group of 8- to 12-year-old day campers visited the airport.

Pilots Dave Cook and Dick Sunderland, according to these 8 to 12 year olds from Granby, “Way, ROCK!”

The Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum volunteers joined these patient pilots in a “glider spot landing contest” conducted by Ann Striklin on the specially designed 09/27 Emily Warner Field runway.

 

Museum tours were conducted by pilot Bill Hamilton.

 

