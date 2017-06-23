Astronics 2300 Enhanced Vision System certified

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiary Astronics Max-Viz, has certified its 2300 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) to the DO-160G standard.

Company officials report that the 2300 blends infrared and visible light sensors. The Max-Viz 2300 EVS displays real-time heat sources along with LED airport lighting.

With the airport lighting environment converting over to low-heat LEDs, many thermal imagers can no longer detect the runway lights, officials say, noting the Max-Viz 2300 does see the lights. It also provides detailed information about the terrain.

The Max-Viz 2300, according to company officials, enables pilots to see more in adverse weather conditions. Pilots can view the runway and terrain clearly to avoid wildlife and unlit obstructions, they note.

Company officials report that this EVS blends the separate signal from a long wave infrared sensor with a visible light sensor.

The 2300 EVS standard image format allows for future integration with Synthetic Vision System (SVS) images to create a Combined Vision System (CVS), according to company officials.

Compatible with leading multi-functional displays and electronic flight bags, the sensor image works on any display that accepts composite video (RS-170) NTSC or PAL signals.