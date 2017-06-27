Aircraft Spruce offers Oshkosh pick-up

Going to EAA AirVenture next month? If you place an order online or by phone at Aircraft Spruce of at least $100, you can pick up your items at the Oshkosh show in the company’s booth.

Orders for pick up must be placed by noon, July 17, EST. They will then be brought to the show on the Aircraft Spruce truck at no cost to buyers.

For those who place their orders online, select “Pickup at Oshkosh 2017, Hangar A, Booths 1022-1029” in the shipment options.

All orders must be paid by credit card at the time the order is placed, and any products not in stock can be processed as a standard backorder following the show.

Orders for pick up at Oshkosh are limited to small, UPS shippable products (no oversize) due to the limited space on the truck and in the booth, company officials noted.