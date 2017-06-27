Wanted: College kids to volunteer at Oshkosh

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — For the third year in a row, the Collegiate Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017, which is July 24-30, 2017, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. The Collegiate Volunteer Program is accepting applications through July 7.

College-age aviation enthusiasts and students from all over the United States, with a variety of different backgrounds, are invited to volunteer.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to build their resume through networking in nearly every area of AirVenture operations, including aviation, business, flight line operations, food and event management, customer service, and photo and video.

Other benefits of the Collegiate Volunteer Program include AirVenture admission wristbands, flexible volunteer hours, a meal and beverage during shifts, opportunities to attend exclusive events and activities, a free six-month EAA membership, and complimentary camping.

For more information or to apply go to EAA.org/Collegiate2017.