Winners of AOPA high school flight training scholarships named

FREDERICK, MD – The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has revealed the names of the 23 students who earned scholarships through the 2017 AOPA You Can Fly High School Flight Training Scholarship Program.

The $115,000 scholarship program, which is made possible by donations to the AOPA Foundation, is part of the AOPA High School Aviation Initiative that works to create and support high school aviation science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs, and helps to further career opportunities for the next generation of aviation and aerospace professionals.

“We are very excited to support these 12 young men and 11 young women’s passion for aviation by helping them pursue their dreams of flight,” said Cindy Hasselbring, AOPA senior director of the High School Aviation Initiative. “This scholarship program is just one way that AOPA’s You Can Fly program is supporting and inspiring the next generation of aviators.”

The AOPA High School Aviation Initiative is one of the components of You Can Fly, a program to build the pilot community with initiatives to support flying clubs, encourage best practices in flight training, get lapsed pilots back in the air, bring AOPA’s resources and expertise to pilot groups across the country, and help high school students learn about careers in aviation.

The following students were named recipients of the AOPA You Can Fly High School Flight Training Scholarships: