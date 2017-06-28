New book for Aviation Maintenance Technicians

New from ASA is Practical Electricity for Aviation Maintenance Technicians.

The new book is based on the original text by Dale Crane, and edited by Dennis W. Wilt.

Illustrated throughout, each chapter concludes with review questions for classroom and self-study use.

ASA officials note that it is an ideal textbook for high school STEM and Magnet programs, and vocational, avionics, and maintenance classrooms.

The book is available in softcover ($54.95) and eBook PDF ($44.95), as well as an eBundle (Softcover + eBook PDF for $64.95).