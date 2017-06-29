Basking in the sun

Frequent contributor Star Novak just sent us this photo, explaining: “This pretty little Luscombe owned by Adam Pratt from Lenexa, Kansas, was basking in a warm summer sunset at the conclusion of the VAA Chapter 16’s annual Fly-In at K34 June 24.”
