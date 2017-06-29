Fly the Glass Cockpit Like a Pro published

Gold Seal CFII Bob Littlefield has released his latest book, “Fly the Glass Cockpit Like a Pro.”

The book examines how advancing technology is changing aviation, and gives pilots the tools and knowledge they need to fly safely in this new environment, according to Littlefield.

The book explains these changes in plain English, from the pilot`s perspective, and shows how they are creating a new way of flying in the Digital Age, he notes.

Fly the Glass Cockpit Like a Pro is available on Amazon as a paperback ($14.95) or as a Kindle e-book ($9.99).