Sporty’s debuts dual USB charger

Modern cockpits are filled with portable avionics, and keeping these devices charged is essential for safe operations.

That’s why Sporty’s is the Flight Gear Dual USB Charger.

Two USB ports provide up to 4.8 amps (2.4 amps each), giving plenty of power to an iPad and a Stratus at the same time — no more searching for which port is 1 amp and which is 2 amps. The universal design works in 12-volt and 24-volt aircraft.

Besides charging your devices, an integrated LED screen displays the voltage of the power receptacle. When you plug a USB device into it, the screen changes to show the amount of amps your device is drawing.

“This handy feature makes it easy to see in a glance how many amps your device is pulling,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “The LED screen will blink if low voltage is detected. That’s below 12 volts or between 18 to 24 volts.”

The smart power management circuit design of the Dual USB Charger has over-current and over-charge protection to keep your devices safe while providing optimal charging capabilities.

Price: $18.95.