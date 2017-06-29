Video: Pancake breakfast at a pilot shop

Our friends at FunPlacesToFly.com recently posted this video, chronicling a flight to Tina’s Pilot Shop in Roanoke, Texas.

They say: “Today, we’re visiting Tina’s Pilot Shop, otherwise known as the North Texas Pilot Supply, which is located at Northwest Regional Airport (52F), on the DFW Sectional.

“The pilot shop, which has been in business for almost 20 years, was hosting a pancake breakfast with sausage and bacon, plus all the coffee and orange juice you can drink. Yum!”