Online insurance portal now available for drone operators

FREDERICK, Maryland — In partnership with Global Aerospace, aircraft insurance broker Aviation Insurance Resources (AIR) recently launched its online UAS/Drone insurance portal.

The Global Aerospace policy offers multiple liability options, as well as hull coverage and worldwide territory, according to AIR officials.

Sean Berry a commercial drone pilot and Mavic Pro owner, noted that the online portal is “Super easy! Once I received my quote, I started coverage and paid for my policy on my cell phone — all while waiting for take-out on my lunch break.”

Berry emphasizes the need for insuring his unmanned business.

“The liability risk on UAS operators is not trivial! These are literally flying Cuisinarts,” he said. “In a commercial setting you absolutely need drone insurance. In fact, the insurance pays for itself after a job or two.”

All the agents at AIR are pilots and some are also Part 107 certified, officials note.

Go to AIR-Pros.com/uav-form.php to submit your online quote or call 301-682-6200 to speak to an Unmanned Aerial Systems Insurance Specialist.