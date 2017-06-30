Online insurance portal now available for drone operators

FREDERICK, Maryland — In partnership with Global Aerospace, aircraft insurance broker Aviation Insurance Resources (AIR) recently launched its online UAS/Drone insurance portal.
The Global Aerospace policy offers multiple liability options, as well as hull coverage and worldwide territory, according to AIR officials.
Sean Berry a commercial drone pilot and Mavic Pro owner, noted that the online portal is “Super easy! Once I received my quote, I started coverage and paid for my policy on my cell phone — all while waiting for take-out on my lunch break.”
Berry emphasizes the need for insuring his unmanned business.“The liability risk on UAS operators is not trivial! These are literally flying Cuisinarts,” he said. “In a commercial setting you absolutely need drone insurance. In fact, the insurance pays for itself after a job or two.”
All the agents at AIR are pilots and some are also Part 107 certified, officials note.
Go to AIR-Pros.com/uav-form.php to submit your online quote or call 301-682-6200 to speak to an Unmanned Aerial Systems Insurance Specialist.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.