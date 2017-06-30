PlaneLogiX releases free builder logbook

CARRBORO, NC — PlaneLogiX has released a new Builder Logbook module available to aircraft builders for free.

Builders can use the free service to keep track of their airplane as it is built. Add photos, videos, and more to catalog the homebuilder journey, company officials note.

PlaneLogiX officials said they designed the Builder Logbook to be quick and easy to learn, but still filled with all the key features you need to properly track your aircraft build.

For example, you can make a construction logbook that tracks hours and dollars you spent and budgeted, categorizes work performed, records work descriptions, and allows for unlimited images to be uploaded.

Each construction log entry can then have unlimited expense line items associated to it. Each line item can track everything you need to stay organized, including taxes, shipping costs, units, vendors, quantities, images, and more.

By using the PlaneLogiX Builder’s Log, you can study total project costs in terms of both hours and dollars, allowing you to stay on budget, company officials note.

Builders can set their entire project to public, allowing for anyone to view their progress and logbook entries on a dedicated public page and without the need for a PlaneLogiX account.

Or, if you want more control over who sees your data, you can grant various levels of permissions to specific people. You can adjust or remove these privileges at any time.

You also can access and download your data in multiple ways. Prefer using Microsoft Excel to manage your data? With a single click you can download everything to Excel.

Know how to program and want to use an API? PlaneLogiX has built endpoints specifically for the Builder’s Log to allow users to download and view their data in anyway or anywhere they see fit. API documentation and keys are available upon logging in.