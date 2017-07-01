Embry-Riddle offers cybersecurity certification

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — As business leaders and companies around the world face attacks on their computer systems, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has developed a program targeting cybersecurity challenges specifically for the aviation and aerospace industry.

Embry-Riddle will offer a customizable Aviation Cybersecurity Certificate program that addresses systems specific to the aviation industry — from aircraft systems to the infrastructure that supports them, university officials said.

Those systems include aircraft navigation and communications systems and existing, as well as in development, aviation infrastructure systems, such as Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), Instrument Landing System (ILS), FAA System Wide Information Management (SWIM) and Next Gen, and Single European Sky ATM Research (EU SESAR).

The program, the National Security Agency Certificate of Completion, is available in person, on campus or online.

The three courses cover basic cybersecurity concepts, existing standards and best practices, computer system security concepts such as Global SWIM and its components, such as Aeronautical Information Exchange Model (AIXM) and Flight Information Exchange Model (FIXM), and technology challenges like ADS-B.