Hartzell aluminum prop approved as replacement for Cardinal RGs

Hartzell Propeller has received an STC for its two-blade aluminum scimitar propeller to replace the factory standard prop for Cessna 177RG Cardinal and Reims F177RG aircraft powered by IO-360-A1B6(D) 200-hp engines.
Offered through Hartzell’s Top Prop performance conversion program, introductory pricing is $10,500 for the new 78-inch diameter Scimitar propeller, composite spinner and STC documentation.
The STC is for stock Cardinal RGs. It is not eligible on turbonormalized aircraft or Cardinals with IO-390s engines. However, Hartzell offers its Trailblazer two-blade composite prop for those aircraft through General Aviation Modifications Inc. of Ada Oklahoma.
“Cardinal operators can now get a longer 2,400 hour, six year TBO and the longest warranty in the business, all the way through first overhaul,” said Hartzell Executive Vice President JJ Frigge.
Hartzell’s 78-inch two-blade aluminum propeller offers climb and cruise performance equal to or greater than original factory installed propellers and a globally acceptable 86.1 dB(a) measured noise, according to company officials. It is also compatible with the Powerflow tuned exhaust system.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.