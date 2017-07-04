Hartzell aluminum prop approved as replacement for Cardinal RGs

Hartzell Propeller has received an STC for its two-blade aluminum scimitar propeller to replace the factory standard prop for Cessna 177RG Cardinal and Reims F177RG aircraft powered by IO-360-A1B6(D) 200-hp engines.

Offered through Hartzell’s Top Prop performance conversion program, introductory pricing is $10,500 for the new 78-inch diameter Scimitar propeller, composite spinner and STC documentation.

The STC is for stock Cardinal RGs. It is not eligible on turbonormalized aircraft or Cardinals with IO-390s engines. However, Hartzell offers its Trailblazer two-blade composite prop for those aircraft through General Aviation Modifications Inc. of Ada Oklahoma.

“Cardinal operators can now get a longer 2,400 hour, six year TBO and the longest warranty in the business, all the way through first overhaul,” said Hartzell Executive Vice President JJ Frigge.

Hartzell’s 78-inch two-blade aluminum propeller offers climb and cruise performance equal to or greater than original factory installed propellers and a globally acceptable 86.1 dB(a) measured noise, according to company officials. It is also compatible with the Powerflow tuned exhaust system.