Latest FAA Safety Briefing answers questions about BasicMed

Still have questions about BasicMed? The July/August 2017 issue of FAA Safety Briefing explores several key facets of the new rule, which offers pilots an alternative to the FAA’s medical qualification process for third class medical certificates.

Under BasicMed, a pilot will be required to complete a medical education course every two years, undergo a medical examination every four years, and comply with aircraft and operating restrictions.

Articles include: Bring On BasicMed; What the FAA’s New Regulatory Relief Rule Means for You; an infographic of the BasicMed One Departure Procedure;

Top BasicMed Questions; and How to Talk to Your Doctor about BasicMed.

You can download the magazine here.