Photo gallery: High school students complete plane

The winners of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association and Build A Plane’s Aviation Design Challenge, students from Olney High School in Olney, Texas, spent the last few weeks in Arlington, Washington, at the Glasair factory building a Sportsman.

A local TV station, Q13 Fox, did a story on the build, which included a photo gallery of the kids at work.

The story also noted: “The group of students stood by nervously Friday (June 30, 2017) as the FAA inspected the airplane, and taxied it to the runway. The plane passed the FAA inspection with flying colors, and is expected to fly for the first time Saturday.”

Check out the full story and photos here.