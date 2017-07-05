US Jet Center opens in North Texas

DENTON, Texas — US Aviation Group (USAG) has acquired the lease-holdings of Business Air Management (BAM), an FBO at Denton Enterprise Airport (KDTO) in North Texas.

USAG combined US Aviation FBO with the BAM FBO facilities on July 1. The new FBO is branded US Jet Center.

The acquisition of the 137,473-square-foot leasehold includes seven parcels, including the FBO with four hangars, 46 T-hangars, five other hangars, aircraft parking ramps, a terminal area tie-down ramp, and a self-service fuel facility.

US Aviation opened at KDTO as a small flight school in 2006, and added the second FBO to the airport in 2011.

Business Air Management retains its charter business, and will continue operating from the same location on the airport, as well as its Seattle and Bend, Oregon, locations.