Woman aviation pioneer documentary premieres in Seattle

On July 8, The Museum of Flight will host the Seattle premiere of a new documentary, “Aviatrix: The Katherine Sui Fun Cheung Story,” the story of a young Chinese immigrant who became a daredevil stunt pilot during the Golden Age of Aviation.

The documentary features archival newsreel from a 1935 women’s air show in Long Beach, California.

Katherine’s story has been the inspiration for short films, stage performances, visual art pieces, and even a comic strip.

Several Asian American artists who created works based on Katherine’s story were interviewed for the documentary.

The documentary won the Audience Award for Short Film at the Marina del Rey Film Festival and was a Best Documentary Short Film Nominee in last year’s Long Beach Indie Film, Media, and Music Festival.

The documentary also received a Most Inspirational Short Film Award from the Culver City Film Festival.