New aviation credit card unveiled

EPIC Fuels and Signature Flight Support have launched the new Signature Flight Support Multi Service Aviation cards, which are accepted at more than 8,000 locations worldwide, including all Signature facilities in the U.S. and Canada, all EPIC and UVair FBO Network branded locations, and anywhere the U.S. Bank Multi Service Aviation Card is accepted.

According to company officials, Signature has trained the front desk staff at all 132 Signature Flight locations on the card features and functions and preparing them to look and ask for the new card.

Emblazoned with Signature’s logo and set against a background of green, blue and white, the new card comes with rewards for cardholders.

For example, double Signature TailWins points can be earned with every Signature Aviation Card purchase within the Signature Flight Support network and may be combined with other Signature TailWins promotions to earn even more points.

Customers who use the card outside of the Signature Flight Support network earn one point per gallon for fuel purchases only.

In addition, Signature will award a special bonus of 5,000 Signature TailWins Rewards points after the cardholder completes five transactions on the new card at participating Signature locations from June 1, 2017 through Oct. 31, 2017.

Signature TailWins points can be redeemed for cash cards or brand-name gift cards.

According to EPIC officials, the card can be tailored to aviation department requirements, including assigning cards to either pilots or airplane tail numbers.

Applications for the new cards are available from any Signature FBO, or apply online at SignatureFlight.com.