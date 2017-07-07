First ever Drone Olympics set for July 21-23

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Drone U, an internet-based drone training company, will hold its first ever fly-in at its Albuquerque headquarters July 21-23.

The sold-out event will be an opportunity for drone pilots, enthusiasts and advocates to meet, network and compete in a series of professionally-designed “missions,” according to officials.

Hosting 75 pilots from around the United States, members of the drone community will gather to take part in six separate drone competitions, each constructed to highlight key skills involved in drone flight, according to officials. Prizes will be awarded.

While designed to test each pilot’s flying ability, the competitions are intended to reflect the practical application of drones in real-world situations, officials noted. Challenges will include race courses, vehicle tracking, and “rescue missions” based around the transportation of life preservers.