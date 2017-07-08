Why are we still fascinated by Amelia Earhart 80 years later?

A new article in USA Today examines why we are all so fascinated by Amelia Earhart, who disappeared 80 years ago during the last leg of her quest to fly around the world.

Although decades have passed since her last radio call on July 2, 1937, the mystery of her disappearance has captivated the minds of many, the story begins. After she vanished, the United States government conducted its largest ever search for a lost aircraft, but turned up empty-handed.

Today the search continues. A team of researchers is using bone-sniffing dogs in hopes of finding her remains on a remote Pacific island, where they believe she may have died as a castaway.

Many theories have been postulated as to what happened to Earhart, including a possible capture by the Japanese or a desire to leave a life of fame and become anonymous. The mystery is what sustains the interest today, the story notes. Check it out here.