CFI professionalism topic of July 12 livestream

Flight instructor professionalism will be the topic of a July 12 livestream at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Instructors Rod Machado, Greg Brown, and David St. George will discuss the role instructors play in creating future pilots.

The livestream is presented by the Society of Aviation and Flight Educators (SAFE) and sponsored by the FAA and GoldSeal Groundschools.

Those who sign up at FAASafety.gov will be entered for a change to win a Bose A-20 headset.