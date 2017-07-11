FAA offers to refund drone hobbyists

Aviation International News is reporting that the FAA is complying with a recent appellate court ruling, offering to delete the registration information it collected from recreational drone users and return the $5 fee at their request.
On July 3, the agency made available a “registration deletion and self-certification” form that registrants must complete and mail to the FAA Civil Aviation Registry in Oklahoma City.
